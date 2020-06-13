A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo local Government, Ondo State, Chief Taiwo Olatunde a.k.a Seko has denied being the factional chairman of the party in Owo.

He was reacting to a newspaper publication where he was described as APC factional chairman in Owo by one H.K Bello, who claimed to be the campagin coordinator of a governorship aspirant, Chief Olayide Adelami.

Both Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and Adelami, who is aspiring to govern the state are from Owo.

Olatunde, who was invited by some leaders of the party in Owo, denied being the factional chairman and also averted he had never nurse the ambition to become a party chairman .

He urged members of the party to disregard the publication, saying it the handiwork of mischief makers who are hellbent in sowing a seed of discord in the party.

Olatunde, however pledged his loyalty to the authentic APC chairman in Owo, Chief Sydney Ogunleye and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and also promised to work for the re-election of the governor.