I’m No Lone Voice in Nigeria’s Cancer Fight Anymore’ – Mrs Akeredolu

• Inaugurates Abuja BRECAN Office, Excos

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said it is fulfilling that she is no longer a lone voice in the wilderness with regard to the fight against breast cancer in the country.

The governor’s wife said this, Saturday, at the dinner and investiture of the executives of Abuja chapter of BRECAN at British Nigerian Academy, Prince and Princess Estate, Buboyi, Abuja, FCT, part of the organisation’s 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and re-launch of the chapter.

“I feel fulfilled that I am no longer the lone voice in the wilderness as far as cancer fight is concerned in the country. BRECAN now has six chairpersons, some of whom are cancer survivors like me. We now have six active chapters with members scattered all over the country. It is unlike the way it was 25 years ago when people, including survivors, were not ready to identify with cancer campaign, except my husband, who I like to describe as the strong pillar of BRECAN.”

The First Lady who said having a virile chapter in the Federal Capital Territory is strategic to getting the attention of policy makers in favour of cancer care through advocacy, expressed joy over the reinvention of the chapter.

“My feeling about this re-launch is nostalgic. We had gathered in 2008 for the first time to launch the Abuja chapter of BRECAN as a calculated attempt to attract policy makers’ attention in favour of cancer care, but it had setbacks afterwards. Today I feel like a mother whose sick child has recuperated, and you can imagine how happy I am. I have no doubt in my mind that the second coming will yield great successes.”

Mrs Akeredolu emphasized the need for BRECAN to continue to extend the frontiers of cancer fight by improving on awareness creation and knocking on the doors of policy makers in the country.

“We have to continue to improve on awareness. It is very important. And we have to keep knocking on the doors of policy makers in the country. With the addition of cervical and prostate cancer, BRECAN has become a one-stop shop for cancer fight.”

Earlier, the National President of the association, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo, said the greatness of BRECAN does not reflect only in the number of chapters and members but in the number of lives it has impacted in the last 25 years.

In her words: “It is a wonderful thing to relish the growth of an organization, not just in the number of chapters and members, but in the number of people that has been impacted in the last 25 years.”

While lauding the founder for using her experience and wealth of knowledge to build BRECAN into a formidable institution, the chairperson of the new, Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke expressed unyielding

commitment to the fight against the variants of cancer within the scope of BRECAN.

Meanwhile, the Abuja office of BRECAN was earlier inaugurated by the founder, Mrs Akeredolu, at Suite 109, First floor, Obum Place, Plot 16, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT.

The programme was attended by Chief D.D Dodo, SAN (as Chairman of the event), APC Chieftain, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, former Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Remi Olatubora, SAN, government functionaries, executives and members of BRECAN from the various parts of the country, among other persons.

Story by Debo Akinbami