Home Women & Child Development I’m No Lone Voice in Nigeria’s Cancer Fight Anymore’ – Mrs Akeredolu
Women & Child Development

I’m No Lone Voice in Nigeria’s Cancer Fight Anymore’ – Mrs Akeredolu

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

• Inaugurates Abuja BRECAN Office, Excos

 

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said it is fulfilling that she is no longer a lone voice in the wilderness with regard to the fight against breast cancer in the country.

The governor’s wife said this, Saturday, at the dinner and investiture of the executives of Abuja chapter of BRECAN at British Nigerian Academy, Prince and Princess Estate, Buboyi, Abuja, FCT, part of the organisation’s 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and re-launch of the chapter.

The First Lady and Founder, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, addressing the audience

“I feel fulfilled that I am no longer the lone voice in the wilderness as far as cancer fight is concerned in the country. BRECAN now has six chairpersons, some of whom are cancer survivors like me. We now have six active chapters with members scattered all over the country. It is unlike the way it was 25 years ago when people, including survivors, were not ready to identify with cancer campaign, except my husband, who I like to describe as the strong pillar of BRECAN.”

BRECAN family and dignitaries cutting the Inauguration Cake.

The First Lady who said having a virile chapter in the Federal Capital Territory is strategic to getting the attention of policy makers in favour of cancer care through advocacy, expressed joy over the reinvention of the chapter.

“My feeling about this re-launch is nostalgic. We had gathered in 2008 for the first time to launch the Abuja chapter of BRECAN as a calculated attempt to attract policy makers’ attention in favour of cancer care, but it had setbacks afterwards. Today I feel like a mother whose sick child has recuperated, and you can imagine how happy I am. I have no doubt in my mind that the second coming will yield great successes.”

Mrs Akeredolu and the Chairman of the event, Chief D.D Dodo, SAN.

Mrs Akeredolu emphasized the need for BRECAN to continue to extend the frontiers of cancer fight by improving on awareness creation and knocking on the doors of policy makers in the country.

“We have to continue to improve on awareness. It is very important. And we have to keep knocking on the doors of policy makers in the country. With the addition of cervical and prostate cancer, BRECAN has become a one-stop shop for cancer fight.”

Chairperson of Abuja BRECAN, Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke, being inaugurated by the National President, Amb Tolu Taiwo.

Earlier, the National President of the association, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo, said the greatness of BRECAN does not reflect only in the number of chapters and members but in the number of lives it has impacted in the last 25 years.

In her words: “It is a wonderful thing to relish the growth of an organization, not just in the number of chapters and members, but in the number of people that has been impacted in the last 25 years.”

Abuja Executives with the electoral committee.

While lauding the founder for using her experience and wealth of knowledge to build BRECAN into a formidable institution, the chairperson of the new, Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke expressed unyielding
commitment to the fight against the variants of cancer within the scope of BRECAN.

Meanwhile, the Abuja office of BRECAN was earlier inaugurated by the founder, Mrs Akeredolu, at Suite 109, First floor, Obum Place, Plot 16, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT.

Amb Tolu Taiwo, National President of BRECAN, making remarks.

The programme was attended by Chief D.D Dodo, SAN (as Chairman of the event), APC Chieftain, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, former Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Remi Olatubora, SAN, government functionaries, executives and members of BRECAN from the various parts of the country, among other persons.

Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke, Abuja BRECAN Chairperson, addressing audience.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, with the students of British Nigerian Academy treating audience to Sekem Dance.

Story by Debo Akinbami

You Might Also Like

You may also like

LAUDATION OF THE IMPACT OF BEMORE BY OYIKANSOLA ADEYEMI (BEMORE...

Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic: Ondo First Lady inaugurates committee for...

Communique Issued at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting on...

Mrs. Akeredolu Congratulates Muslim Women on Eid Mubarak …urges them...

2019 World Cancer Day Press Release By Breast Cancer Association...

FOWOSO ‘ll Outlive Its Founder, It’s a Platform to be...

Mrs Betty Akeredolu gets international award on breast cancer advocacy

SGBV: Ilaje, Ese-Odo LGAs embrace BAAF’s training for Counsellors, Yellow...

Mrs Akeredolu presents nursing items, cash gift to parents of...

Ondo Governor’s wife commissions Pedestrian Bridge built by a youth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.