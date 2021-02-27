Prince Dr (Gen) Olu Bajowa, OFR has described the support Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu received from the people of the state during the October 10, 2020 governorship poll as a confirmation of the success of his first term in office.

This was contained in the congratulatory messages of the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land to Governor Akeredolu with his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his inauguration for the second term.

According to the letter addressed to the governor on Friday, Prince Bajowa said: “I write to congratulate you and your Deputy, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on your impressive inauguration, for a second term in Office, as the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

“The overwhelming support you received from our people during the electioneering campaign and your subsequent victory at the poll, is an endorsement of the success of your First Term “REDEMPTION AGENDA”, to transform our Sunshine State to a “NEW STATE.

“I am confident in your purposeful leadership to the people of Ondo State and your pledge that your administration shall not depart from the redemptive and restorative path by ensuring the actualization of your second term “REDEEMED AGENDA”.”

The retired general expressed confidence in the governor that he would turn around the fortune of the state by resuscitating some moribund industries and exploration of bitumen in the state during his second term in office, assuring the governor of his unflinching support.

He said: “Also, it is pleasing to note that Government has now realised that the neglected Ondo South Senatorial District (“OLUWA” Zone), where there has been no electricity for over a decade, is the “economic under-belly” of Ondo State.

“However, the promise in your second coming, to reactivate the moribund Okitipupa Oil Palm Industry, OLUWA Glass Factory, Igbokoda Fishery, the exploration/exploitation of Bitumen, Crude Oil and Kaolin in the region, and the development of Deepsea port at Ilaje, are most reassuring.

“I do assure you of my availability now and as always, to assist and offer advice and support, for the upliftment of our people, as maybe necessary, particularly in the field of security which is my “Constituency “(The Military).

“Ondo State is replete with courageous veterans that can complement “Amotekun” in flushing out criminals from our forests, including provision of community information and intelligence, for the security services.”

General Bajowa, therefore, prayed that “God should continue to guide and protect you, whilst He grants you the strength and wisdom for a successful tenure.”