Ilu-Abo Explosion: APC Sympathizes With Victims, Ondo Government

***Urges calm

Following Saturday’s early morning explosion which occurred in Ilu-Abo, along the Akure-Owo expressway, the All Progressives Congress (APC) sympathises with victims of the explosion and the government of Ondo State.

Going by the images of the buildings and other property destroyed as a result of the explosion, it is clear that the blast was a powerful one. However, we must desist from unnecessary and unfounded conspiracies surrounding the unfortunate explosion.

The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has promptly visited the scene to assess the extent of damage and has been briefed by the security chiefs who reported that the acccidental explosion occurred in a vehicle transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state.

While relevant authorities ascertain if there are casualties, we urge calm and assure all residents that the authorities are attending to the situation with a cordone in place and a bomb squad deployed to the area. There is no cause for further alarm.

In the meantime, we are confident that the state government will put in place rehabilitation measures to cater for people displaced and affected by the explosion. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)