I’ll make every households in Ifedore feel good governance – Oyinkansola Assures electorates



The leading aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC in Ifedore LGA in the coming local government election has assure the good people of the local government of better citizens welfare packages.

Oyinkansola who spoke during the meeting held with her supporters across the local government reiterates her commitment to serve humanity and ensures the dividends of democracy reaches the nooks and crannies of Ifedore.

Mrs Oyinkansola Williams has been enjoying the backing of every media, social and political groups within and outside the local government to whom they believe the future of the local government is safe.

Oyinkansola, whose her political wills has earn her opportunity over other aspirants due to her loyalty, commitment and humanitarian services to the party and to the people of Ifedore local government. She’s believed to have been a right peg in a right hole if given the opportunity by the party to be the flag bearer in the coming local government election as the Executive Chairperson to put an end to the divisions in the party in the local government to ensure smooth reelection of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

This is an opportunity for the local government and the state government to allow a woman of substance and integrity to pilots the affairs of the local government to achieve the dreams and aspirations of the present administration and as well as the next level agenda of PMB and PYO.

Nobody tastes honey and spit out.

Oyin ni’temi