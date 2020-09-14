The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has again assured the people of the state that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeeredolu-led government will in the next four years continue to prioritise the welfare of the people in consolidation to the capital projects embarked upon during the first term.

The first lady also assured that the current government will continue to give both indigenes and non-indigenes in the state the opportunities to enjoy the dividends of democracy in the Sunshine state.

She gave the assurance yesterday while receiving in audience members of the Akwa-Ibom/Cross River Indigenes living in Ondo State, who were on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

According to her, the monumental achievements of Governor Akeredolu during his first term in office brought about lots of developmental strides in various sectors of the economy.

She highlighted that the widows palliatives were given to everybody, irrespective of their party affiliation or state of origin, the welfare of all residents are being prioritised, backlog of unpaid seven months salaries paid and reconstruction, renovation and modernisation of institutions of learning in the state, among others.

“The first four years that Aketi spent was on capital development as you all can see. Roads, schools renovation, industrialisation, the Ondo Linyi, the flyover even hospitals; the Mother and Child hospitals have increased from two to five and many more goodies will come. I know a lot of attention will be paid to the welfare of the citizenry”, the First Lady added.

While acknowledging the significant roles non indigenes play in the development of the state’s economy, Mrs. Akeredolu further assured them that as a non indigene, she would ensure that their interest is protected.

“Your presence here today is quite significant and I want to assure you that this government has bigger room for everybody so long as you are in this state. I am well aware of the contribution of your people to the economic development of the state and you must know that it is only a non indigene that can appreciate a non indigene”, she said.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who also noted that Governor Akeredolu has, in response to the people, reduced the payable schools fees in higher institutions in the state, described the Governor as Mr. Talk & Do, who, rather than invest in stomach infrastructure, concentrated on capital projects in order to take the state to an enviable heights in all ramifications.

She implored the visiting groups to ensure the cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming polls, saying no votes should be wasted on the opposition parties.

Earlier in his address, one of the leaders of the group, Chief Umoh said the group has resolved to work for the success of Governor Akeredolu’s second term in office as a result of his monumental achievements in office during the first term.

Also speaking, Bar. David Ebriku gave assurance that the group would mobilize massive votes for the APC in the coming polls.

“We are aware of the numerous works done by this administration and we know he deserves to be reelected. Without mincing words, the Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers indigenes in this state are fully ready to vote back Governor Akeredolu back into office, he promised.

In her remarks, Mrs. Lizzy Akpan thanked Mrs. Akeredolu for receiving her people while also assuring her of massive votes from non indigenes across the state.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi

See Photos: