By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

High profile Obas in Ilaje local government has commended the ongoing landmark achievements of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu saying that “Governor Akeredolu has demonstrated the capacity to be a change agent with his Sterling performance so far” .

Speaking at the Igbokoda’s residence of Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom, the Obas led by His Imperial Majesty Oba Olusegun Akinyomi the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom said Ondo State fragile economy would have probably collapsed if not for the display of the exceptional stewardship and leadership skills of Governor Akeredolu in managing the very lean resources of the State.

According to Amapetu, the ongoing massive infrastructural projects completed and ongoing, Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore, the Araromi-Lekki Super Highway, Ondo Deep Sea Port etc, are some of the legacy projects set up by Akeredolu’s administration to secure future generations yet unborn in the State.

The Obas said the exploits of Akeredolu in the last three years shows great Level and High degree of vision, creative thinking, doggedness, hard-work and industry.

Amapetu particularly commended Akeredolu for his untiring and adventurous spirit in upscaling infrastructures in the State.

“We, Ilaje Obas share the trait of continuously pushing beyond limits and discovering new levels of success by our humane and workaholic Governor” , said the Obas.

Continued, the Obas said “those speaking ill of Akeredolu’s administration, they should learn to be sincere to themselves and think of Ondo State I and not their selfish interests”.

Further, the Traditional Rulers said, “Akeredolu’s ongoing New Ondo Project is to make Ondo State particularly Ondo South an economic hub of the South West region…our Governor is changing the old narratives that Ondo State is a civil service State” .

“Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is tapping all the potentials in the State and turn them into wealth, hence the need for all and sundry to support his Re-election for second term” , they said.

Amongst the Obas in the meeting are His Imperial Majesty Oba Olusegun Akinyomi the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom, HRH Oba Ikudehinbu, the Maporure of Aheri Land, HRH Oba Molokun of Atijere, HRH, the Odede of Igboegunrin and others.

Equally in the meeting are others APC/ Ilaje leading lights such as Ondo State Commissioner of Environment, Hon Funso Esan, Dr Wunmi Egbayelo, Ap Raphael Danilola, MD Dalux paint, Hon Goke Jatuwase, Raphael Adegboye APC chairman Ilaje local government and others.