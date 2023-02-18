Ilaje Insists on Jimoh Ibrahim for Senate

The people of Ilaje in Ondo South Senatorial District have spoken in one voice on their choice of candidate for the upper chamber of The National Assembly in the elections coming up next week Saturday.

Ilaje Leaders of thought who led other All Progressives Congress faithful to welcome the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of APC, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR to Ilahe High School, Igbokoda venue of the rally and distribution of Aseyori packs , noted that Dr Ibrahim is the choice of Ilaje nation for the Senate, stressing that every sane human being knows on which side his bread is buttered.

The people of Ilaje, who emptied their coastal population on the field of the school at Igbokoda, to receive the Igbotako born business mogul and calculating politician per excellence of all time said Ilaje has not hidden its desire for progress and of all the contenders for the Senate , they make bold to say that Dr Ibrahim is the best choice that will better the lot of the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

The huge and well attended campaign rally witnessed mammoth crowd of APC faithful, followers and supporters from different parts of Ilajeland.

Earlier, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim had visited Mahin ward 3 where he had met separately with both the men and women of Mahin on two different days, distributing to them the Aseyori welfare packs.

At the Igbokoda rally, the Araba of Ikaleland while appreciating the good people of Ilaje for promising him vote harvest said he will ensure that the people of Ilaje benefit tremendously from their status of being an oil producing area in Nigeria, stressing that Ilaje as one of the areas producing the wealth of the nation deserves better than the meagre rewards they get for their contributions to gross national growth.

While requesting that they stay through to their promise, Ibrahim also promised that all of his electoral promises for Ondo South would he fulfill for the greatest good of Ondo South Senatorial district.

As tumultuous as the crowd was, each person who attended the rally got packs of Aseyori welfare benefits comprising foodstuffs and the Ankara wax.

The visit to Ilaje by Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim and his Aseyori campaign team was in continuation of the second phase of his tour of the 66 wards of Ondo South Senatorial district ahead of the February 25th election.