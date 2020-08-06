The Ilaje Development Summit Group has commended the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his choice of an Ilaje son, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as his running mate in the October 10 governorship election.

In a statement, the Executive Administrator of the group, Rev Sola Adebawo said the move represents a clear recognition of both the obvious capacity of Mr Aiyedatiwa to perform in that huge role, and an acknowledgment of the critical place of Ilaje in the sustainable success of Ondo State.

Adebawo added that the choice represents the beginning of a new era of Ilaje playing in the mainstream of governance in the State.

He noted that as the state approaches the elections, there should be a genuine focus on Ilaje for sustainable development of neglected infrastructure and other key areas such as health, education, economy and electricity.

He stressed that the group which is made up of some of the brightest minds in Ilajeland

seeks to partner with government at all levels and other critical stakeholders to engender sustainable development of Ilaje land.