ILAJE APC WOMEN LEADERS CONGRATULATE HON OTITO ATIKASE

~ describe his appointment as a round peg in a round hole.

The 12 APC ward women leaders in Ilaje Local Government, Ondo State, have congratulated Hon. Otito Atikase, the NDDC Commissioner representing Ondo State in the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The ward women leaders through their secretary, Mrs Omojuwa Ibitayo, said the appointment of Hon Otito Atikase is divine and a round peg in a round hole.

Ibitayo Omojuwa, who sent the congratulatory message to Atikase on behalf of the 12 ward women leaders, said that Hon Otito Atikase would perform excellently well in his new role. “We believe in his leadership capacity,” she added.

She prayed that Almighty God would guide and support him in the new appointment.

E-signed:

Ibitayo Omojuwa,

Secretary, Ilaje APC Ward Women Leaders. 08114303496