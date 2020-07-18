The Abodi of Ikale Land, Oba Babatunde Faduyile, has assured the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of the support of Ikale people in the forthcoming October 10 Governorship Election in the state.

The monarch said though Akeredolu didn’t win in Ikale in the two consecutive times he has contested, he assured that Ikale people are solidly behind him in the forthcoming election.

The monarch spoke on Saturday in his palace while receiving the Governor and his entourage who are in the town in continuation of the “meet the delegate” tour to Ondo South Senatorial district.

Similarly, the Oniju of Iju-Odo, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, said Governor Akeredolu has done the Ikale proud with the renaming of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) to Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology.

He also commended the Governor for fixing sons and daughters of Ikale into key positions in government and also developing the area.

He said: “We have a son who is the Commissioner for Education, we have another son who is the Commissioner for Budget and Economic planning, our daughter here is the Chairperson of SUBEB. So, what reason do we have not to support your re-election. We are behind you.”