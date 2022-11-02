Ikale In Diaspora Mourns death of their leader, Chief Dayo Aiyebo in USA

Sons and daughters of Ikaleland resident in Europe Canada and United States of America on Monday expressed their shock over the sudden death of the Coordinator General, of Ikale Security Observer (ISO) and President, Ikale World Congress (IWC), Chief Dayo Aiyebo in the USA.

According to the President/ Chairman, Ikale Security Observer and President, Better Nigeria USA, l Dr Salewa Olafioye, Chief Dayo Aiyebo died yesterday, November 1, 2022 in his base in Lansdowne, Pennysylvania, United States of America (USA).

“None of us expected the sudden death of our amiable, caring and peaceful man but God knows the best.

“While we are shocked and filled with grief, we know that Chief Dayo Ayebo has accomplished his mission in this world and his legacy will live forever. His immense contribution to Ikale-land and Nigeria in general will not be forgotten.

He lived in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, USA.”

The Secretary General of ISO and Secretary Egbe Omo Ikale in UK & Ireland, Olufemi Ayetiran from. London in his comment said: “We at Ikale Security Observer commiserate with the entire Ikale people on the passing away of our dear Chief Debo Aiyebo.

“Chief was very dedicated to the cause of Ikale everywhere and the memories of the good works and initiatives he led will be of eternal blessings to Ikaleland.

“It’s our prayers that God’s mercy and peace be with his immediate family and love ones.”

In a statement by Mrs Selia Bohan Alabi, Public Relations Officer of Ikale security observer and President of. Irele. Progressive. Union, Atlanta, USA, said: “My heart is heavy after hearing the news about the transition to glory of our able brother, leader, and general.

“His humanitarian services will live for generations to come. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

However, ISO is a security formation established by the people of Ikaleland in. Diaspora for the protection of lives and property of the people against invasion of marauders.

The family of the deceased will announce later the arrangement of his burial rites All condolences to forwarded to his brother, Mr Bode Aiyebo.610 7454279