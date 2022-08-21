The Ikale Progresives Association based in Abuja have congratulated Ikale born billionaire and business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR over his epochal achievements in politics and academics in recent times.

This was contained in statement signed by Akin Arikawe, Dr Opeyemi Samuel-Ayadi and Mr Akin Famakinwa, the association’s President, Vice President and General Secretary respectively and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Okitipupa.

It would be recalled that Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District recently bagged a Doctor of Business degree from Judges Business School, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The association noted that Ibrahim’s achievement in all fronts within the country and in the diaspora has been to the glory of God and to the pride of Ikaleland and Ikale indigenes.

The association also said that Ibrahim, the founder, University of Fortune, Igbotako, has distinguished himself on many fronts to the admiration of all Ikale indigenes which prompted them to join his winning team.

According to the statement: “Your commitment and successes in entrepreneurship over the years is laudable and commendable; we are happy to associate with you and what you have achieved within and outside Nigeria.

“You have so distinguished yourself on many fronts to the admiration of our people and we have thought it fit to join the team of your rising admirers in thanking God for His mercies around you and join them in appreciating your rising profile.

“You have made Nigeria proud and our Association in particular with your recent award of a Doctorate degree in Business from the prestigious Cambridge University.

“Recently, in a great feat, you emerged the candidate of APC for the Ondo South Senatorial District coupled with the construction of a world class university at Igbotako-Osoro in Ikale land.

“On behalf of all Ikale people living in Abuja and its environs, we wish to congratulate you for the series of significant achievements which you have made in recent times to the glory of God and pride of Ikale people, both at home and abroad,” the statement read.