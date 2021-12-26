..says women can succeed in any field if empowered

The Ondo State First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has reiterated the need for women to be empowered, saying a woman can excel in any field of life if given the opportunity and a conducive environment to operate.

She said this at the 2021 Ihiagwa Clan Day celebration in Owerri West Local Government area of Imo State, where the Ihiagwa Management Committee conferred on her an award of ‘Nwanyiwuihe”, (Woman is Valued).

According to her, the 21st century development was hinged on the principles of shared responsibilities, equal rights and justice, hence, the reason she was inspired to keep training and equipping girls with the globally recognised life enhancing skills, through her Bemore Empowered Initiative.

Appreciating the people of Ihiagwa for the honour, Mrs. Akeredolu affirmed that Nwanyiwuihe was a true picture of her personality as an ardent advocate of women and girls empowernment.

She noted that “when everyone, man and woman is on top of their game, making the right inputs, there will be less stress in our quest for greater achievements, and a balanced world will be created”.

The Ondo First Lady commended them for sustaining the communal spirit of togetherness and shared interest, which according to her “is one thing that sets the Igbos apart from other groups”.

She urged them to continue to grow in the spirit of unity of purpose, shared goals and responsibilities and join hands to combat the insecurity challenges and all forms of criminal acts in the zone.

” These are the bedrock of what has always marked us out from other people, and they are what we need if we must continue to thrive. We should never abandon the virtue of ‘onyeaghanwanneya’. She said.

The Ada Owere 1, also enjoined the people of Ihiagwa to stretch out their hands and pull one another up, saying “for we rise by lifting others”, while urging them not to allow anyone to sow seeds of discord among them.

She, therefore, charged them on the need to brainstorm on how to improve the economic status of the clan by championing the establishment of institutions, saying the Ihiagwa is endowed with landscape to accommodate such development.

The Chairman of Ihiagwa Management Committee, Engr. Emeka Udokporo, noted that the Ondo First Lady was honoured with ‘Nwanyiwuihe’ in recognition of her efforts and commitment towards the betterment of her maiden home.

He said: “Due to your advocacy for equal opportunity for both boys and girls alike, which your status typified and as a role model to younger generations, you are honoured with; NWANYIWUIHE.

By Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Dec., 26th, 2021