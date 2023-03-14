Igbara-Oke Monarch Congratulates Tinubu

The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede OFR has congratulated the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well-deserved and God-Given victory at the polls in the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election.

The monarch in his statement described Asiwaju’s victory to be a result of his proven track record of plethora of achievements not only as a former Governor who laid the foundation of modern and enviable Lagos State, but also his unalloyed commitment to the course of human endeavour.

He said Tinubu’s zero tolerance for mismanagement and retrogression in the political arena and his ability to demonstrate emplacement of a better, alternative progressive leadership is noted by all, to the consternation of principalities and powers that had held Nigeria’s development hostage for several years.

Oba Agbede said Tinubu’s ability to lead Nigeria right was demonstrated by his midas touch in Lagos State, which is now the Fourth Largest economy in Africa. Also, the struggle for emancipation of Nigeria began with the botched Third Republic and the period he was in the trenches as a NADECO chieftain on the actualization of the June 12, 1993 mandate.

As the custodian of cultures and traditions, the Monarch said the Yoruba traditional leaders are more than prepared to lead the process of total ownership and support from the Asiwaju-led administration in Nigeria by working with relevant agencies to stress the importance of positive attitudinal change in the minds of Nigerians commencing from our respective domains and communities

“However, the task is no doubt enormous, but I believe that God who gave him the wisdom to turn Lagos State around, gave the victory at the APC primaries, and ultimate victory at the general elections would give him the wisdom and all the wherewithal required to bring about the needed paradigm shift, to create the expected national platform for real sustainable development of Nigeria that everyone and the coming generations would be proud of,” said Oba Agbede.

Signed

Ayodeji Owolabi

CPS to Olowa of Igbara-Oke