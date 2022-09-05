IFON KIDNAPPED VICTIMS WILL BE RESCUED, ONDO GOVT ASSURES

•Says Ondo Will Not Be Haven For Kidnappers, Bandits

The Ondo State Government has assured that some burial guests abducted along Owo/Benin highway in Ifon, Ose local government at the weekend, will be rescued.

Addressing government house reporters on Monday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Bamidele Ademola-Olateju vowed that Ondo State will never be a haven for criminals, robbers and bandits.

While stressing that the scene of the incident is a known dark spot for criminals, she noted that the spot became convenient because it allowed the kidnappers to strike and run back to Edo State.

The government spokesperson said:”Just before dusk on Saturday, coming from a burial, some of our people were even there, with a certain Tunde Arotiba. They went for a burial at Ewato town in Esan Local Government of Edo state.

“One of the buses, a 32-seater costal bus hired from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic was attacked by suspected kidnappers.The vehicle was ransacked, the people were searched, they were dispossessed of their valuables as assailants shot into the air, scaring them.

“They selected eighteen of the passengers and marched them into the bush. Some of those that were left behind immediately put a call to the Amotekun Corps, the Amotekun patrol men got to the scene within 15 minutes and pursued the kidnappers.

“Among those who scampered into the bush, the Amotekun people went inside the bushes and beckoned on them to come out, seven of them were found.

“Of the eleven that were kidnapped, while they were marching them into the bush, two of them escaped. Right now as we speak, Amotekun is working with the Police, the DSS and the Nigerian Army.

“Today, the kidnappers have made contact with families of victims and they are demanding ransom of between 3 million to 10 million. investigation into this abduction continues.

“It’s important to note and commend the gallantry of our amotekun corps in getting to the scene and rescuing victims. I must say again that a lot of accolades should go to our governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN for his foresight, without Amotekun Corps, what would Ondo state have been?

“This morning, I was with the Amotekun Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, he informed me that 360 new recruits into the corps have started their training, that is batch 004. This is in addition to the 350 that were recruited in July for batch 003. Again, on the authority of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ondo state will never be a haven for criminals, robbers, bandits terrorist, it won’t happen.

“The scene of the incident is a known dark spot and our men are already combing the bushes. what happened was that they find this spot convenient because it borders Edo state. They will strike and run back into Edo state because they know Ondo state is no longer a haven for criminals.”