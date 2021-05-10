It was jubilation and praise singing galore today as the people of Ifon in Ose local government area trooped out enmasse to welcome representatives of the Governor Akeredolu, who paid an inspection visit to their road under construction.

The residents led by political office holders, traditional rulers, APC members and others came out in large numbers to welcome Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engineer Raimi Aminu, his Information counterpart, Mr. Donald Ojogo and Owo/Ose member of House of Representatives, Honourable Timehin Adelegbe. The visiting team in company of the contractor, Engr. Jamil Alkhouri and the appreciative crowd thereafter inspected the area already asphalted to check its level of compliance. Addressing newsmen after the inspection, Lands and Infrastructure Commissioner, Engr. Raimi Aminu, who expressed delight on the work done so far, said the road project was being executed to solve multiple problems of the people, occasioned by its hitherto poor state..

“This is one of the cluster of roads comprising Ikaro and Ipele that we are working on in this axis. The Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu decided to construct this road due to its deplorable and non motorable state. We have put a channel of 2/1.2 meters to accommodate the huge volume of water coming from the hills in order to check flooding. We have a big hospital, school and other amenities here, which the people could not access due to its former bad state. The people have endured this situation for about fifteen years. This has been making them to take longer routes to their destinations outside Ifon. Furthermore, the road is the most popular and most strategic in this town as it connects people going to and coming from Benin, Edo State and others travelling to Owo. The road should be ready for commissioning soon to mark the first 100 days of the governor in office”

The engineer handling the project, Engr. Jamil Alkhouri assured that the road would be completed in two weeks as the most tasking part, which was about 80% has been taken care.

A member of the House of Representatives for Owo/Ose Constituency, Honourable Timehin Adelegbe, the Caretaker Chairman of Ose, Hon. Adekunle Dennis and the Regent of Ifon, Prince Joseph Ayayi among others all showered encomiums on Arakunrin Akeredolu for solving their age long road problem.

“The Governor has been living up to and beyond our expectations here. In this local government alone, this is the fifth major road project. He is the best man to govern this state as far as provision of social amenities here is concerned. The man has improved our fortune with his assistance in all areas. We are glad to witness the top quality roads that are executed in Abuja and Lagos being replicated here.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure, Engr. Allen Idowu and some top management members were on the Governor’s representatives team.

Sunday Ajibola,

Head Media,

