A Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ife Oyedele has declared support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

Oyedele said leaders of the party and the reconciliation commitee set up by the party has been talking to all the aspirants on the need to have a hitch-free primary election.

Addressing Journalists alongside the Governor on Sunday evening, Oyedele said the APC is working to ensure that an ordinary primary election within APC do not snowball into violence.

He added that he took the decision and n the overall interest of the people of the state and for stability in the party.

Speaking, Governor Akeredolu said:”As you can see here, my brother Engr. Ife Oyedele is here with me. When I used the word brother, am using it with all sense of responsibility. We are brothers for many reasons and we remain brothers for life.

“As you all know, we both indicated interest in the Governorship race. Since our meeting with the reconciliation committee, a number of us have been talking and a number of our leaders have been talking to us. To the glory of God, my brother Engr. Ife Oyedele and I felt we can work together for the progress of this state.”