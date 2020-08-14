~ Debo Ikuesewo-Akinbami

The England poet and noted abolitionist, James Russell Lowell, in 1845, had published these lines in the Boston Courier entitled ‘Verses Suggested by the Present Crisis’,

“Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide. In the strife of Truth with Falsehood, for the good or evil side;

Some great cause, God’s new Messiah, offering each the bloom or blight,

And the choice goes by forever

‘twixt that darkness and that light.

Then to side with truth is noble,

When we share her wretched crust,

Ere her cause bring fame and profit,

And ’tis prosperous to be just;

Then it is the brave man chooses

While the coward stands aside.”

This time portrays very much like the moment of crisis that inspired Lowell’s letterings. Or the author possibly did envisage related situations in future human transactions. A lustrous leader has led legacies worth preserving. A man of the people has busied himself with doing indelible strides in favour of the underdogs but the treacherous tigers are wielding

erasers.The truths are threatened.

The stakes are now high. Men who should defend the truths are denying them. Those who should advocate the facts are the adversaries of this moment.They chose to fan embers of falsehood instead, leaving the truths under veil and in fierce fray with falsehood, requiring only the brave, those with guts to make the sought difference.

As it were, there are those who would not be part of perfidy. Distinguished men, who won’t care whose oxens are gored in their resolve in favour of facts. They are the courageous carriers of the truth. These are uncommon men in the scheme of things. They are not the cowards of Lowell’s reference. Nobles they are. They are Ibi Giga Ambassadors. Those who are defying daunting odds to preach the gospel truth.

Ibi Giga Ambassadors is a the frontline advocacy group for good governance who with both zest and zeal bear the mandate of advocating the achievements of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu in the saddle

as governor of Ondo State. The truths these nobles are guarding revolve around governance in Ondo State. How Akeredolu has affected the state in ways worth appreciating with applause. How he has wrought incredible performances that must be sustained if the state must truly evolve.

Meanwhile, the message these worthy ambassadors spread are not entirely theirs. The message belongs to the people who may not recognize it as theirs. It belongs to the people of Ondo State for whom the governor toils. It is the message to the effect that Akeredolu has laid propitious foundations that his re-election shall build upon in the interest of all.

The Ibi Giga Ambassadors want every household to know and hold the truth, that Arakunrin Akeredolu has done the unusual; that the governor has changed narrative on Industrialization. They tell how he is attracting massive foreign investment and creating employment for the people of Ondo State. The message about developing and deepening a sustainable economy for the state.

The people deserves the truth about Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub and the solemnity of establishing other thriving industries across the state. That is what Ibi Giga is giving. It speaks of the provision of public utilities which is improving the lives of the populace. These ones are making the difference by standing for the truth and speaking up in the face of deafening lies.

The lies become even more deafening as election comes close, and they are not told in vain. The untoward men are serving falsities to the undiscerning, to diminish Akeredolu’s swelling chances of getting reelected, so that the people of the state could return to Egypt. They are haters of truths, unlike the Ambassadors who are all out to make things work.