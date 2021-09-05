IBADAN – The prestigious Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) is at it again with the maiden edition of Captains Golf Invitational competition, initiated by the Captain of the club, Ola Ibironke popularly known as Dudu Heritage to host all the Golf Club’s Captains in Nigeria, either past or present on 18th of September 2021.

While explaining the rationale behind the unique golf tournament which is first of its kind, Ibironke who described IGC as the home of golf and its tradition said the club wants to consolidate on its 30th anniversary by taking over airspace again by inviting the Kings and Queens to come back home.

“Leadership is not a job you take, it’s a decision you make. It pays no money, yet has the greatest reward. All past and present Captains, female and male, old and young, in short if you have served in this category before, your day of reward has come. Come join us to pamper you”, said IGC Captain.

He added that people in that category in golfing have worked selflessly for humanity, and it is time now to be served too, “let’s relax, let’s golf, let’s merry and renew our strength for many more years of greatness. Golf is life if you play it well”.

The Chairman of the organizing committee for the epic golf event, Prince Larry Adeyemo, who is also a past Captain of IGC has urged intending participants in the historical golf tournament to register earlier because of the limited space that is available.

This epic event is planned to host more than 100 players across all major golf clubs in Nigeria from the 17th of September 2021.