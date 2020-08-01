The second term ambition of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was on Friday received a boost as the the business Mogul / Politician, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim promised to be Strategically Involved in his re -election.

Ibrahim stated this at his University site, University of Fortune, Igbotako, Okitipupa LG while playing host to the All Progressives Congress (APC) South West Youth Leaders who came to seek for his support for the party and it candidate in the Oct 10 general election.

Ibrahim described Akeredolu as someone with a good pedigree and reputation who really meant well for the state through the implementation of his laudable policies and projects most especially in the area of industrialization and infrastructural developments.

In his words “The governor is someone I admire so much because he meant good for the people of the state.

“We need to be strategically engaged to get him re – elected.

“Therefore, whatever is possible to support him, I will surely do.”

The Araba of Ikale Land as fondly called therefore charged the youth leaders to mobilize themselves in a well coordinated manner so as to secure the needed victory for the incumbent governor.

In his own speech, Chairman Okitipupa Local Government, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya who led the Youth body of the party, (APC) to the business tycoon thanked him for the privilege and the rapt attention given to the youths despite the short notice and his tight schedule.

Abayomi said “I commended your initiative and efforts in establishing the first Private University, University of Fortune, Igbotako in the Southern Senatorial District despite all the available options.

“I believe this project when completed will help to improve the economy of these area and the state in general.”

The LG boss equally commended him for his unwavering support for the present government even when he has not officially join the party.

In their separate remarks, Hon. Muyiwa Ogunyemi, SSA Youth and Students Affairs, ODSG ; Hon. Bolaji Repete, the deputy national youth leader of the party (APC) and Hon. Lawal Kolade , APC South West Youth Leader applauded Ibrahim for his feat of accomplishments at a very tender age which was described as inspiring.

Ibrahim support and contributions to the present government most especially the cash donation during the peak period of the Covid – 19 pandemic was equally commended.

He was however requested to officially join the party, All Progressives Congress (APC) as his idea, intellect and vision would be needed in the overall development of the State.