Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has vowed to continue to do those things that have distinguished her over the years, including making good impacts as first lady.

The first lady said this on Wednesday while recieving the ‘Most Valuable Governor’s Wife’ award, (Non-Legislative category) at the Nigeria Assembly Awards 2021, held at Merit House, J.T Aguiyi Ironsi street, Maitama, FCT, Abuja.

She said, “It’s very obvious that people are watching; they are watching what I am doing. What it means is that I have to to do more. I can’t stop doing.

“The diligence of the organizers, as young Nigerians who are committed to nation building, endeared me to them. I feel really delighted and honoured.”

Ondo State First Lady

Recall that Mrs Akeredolu was recently honoured by the Sun Newspaper as the Most Supportive First Lady in Nigeria, due largely to her exceptional initiatives, which include the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Bemore Empowered Initiative, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), Ondo Widows’ Care, Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club, Igoloabiam Widows’Care, Safe Motherhood Initiative (Solayo), Awareness and Prevention of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO), Accelerated Birth Registration (ABR) among others.

THE REASON FOR THE AWARD RAIN

Organised by the Assembly Newspaper,

the award was given in recognition of the First Lady’s leadership contributions and support for the governor of Ondo State. She was honoured alongside other distinguished Nigerians.

While presenting the award on behalf of Nigeria Assembly Awards, spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, described Mrs Akeredolu as a first lady who is doing a great job and giving evident support to her spouse, the governor of Ondo State.

“This award is given in recognition of the great job you’re doing as first lady and how you have been supporting your husband to achieve giant strides in Ondo State. That’s to tell you that Nigerians are watching and they appreciate what you are doing.” Kalu said.

Present at the 5th edition of the awards were Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, Engr Ade Adetimehin, Governor of Borno State and an Awardee, Prof. (Engr.) Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by the State’s Commissioner for Intergovermental Affairs and Special Duties, Engr Muhammed Kabir Wanori, Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, Ondo State Commissioner for Lands & Infrastructure, Engr Raimi Aminu.

Also in attendance are Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Hon Kolawole Babatunde, Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Youth and Students’ Affairs, Mr Mayowa Ogunyemi, Executive Secretary, Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titilayo Adeyemi, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi, Omowuni Olatunji Ohwovoriole, Comrade Razaq Obe, Prince Jimi Odimayo, Hon Mayokun Lawson-Alade, other dignitaries.

Others are Member House of Reps Owo/Ose Fed Constituency, Hon Timehin Adelegbe, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole, Special adviser to the Governor of Ondo State on Community and Rural Development, President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Bwari Branch, Engr Dr Halimat Adediran, Otunba Dele Ologun, Hon Albert Akintoye (SOT), Chairman, Odigbo LG, Hon. M. Akinsuroju, Senior Special Assistant on Gender, Research and Documentation, Temitope Daniyan, Hon Dapo Adepoju, Dr Mrs Osadahun, Barrister Idunnu Ajila, Mr Iyke Onuoha, Mr Sunday Falaye, Mr Adetunji Adeniyi, Mr Adewole Ayodeji Steve, Hon Jide Ipinsagba, Hon Fatai Olotu Orege, Mr Olajide Dickson Akinroluyo, Otunba Lawson Alade Mayokun, Sir Odor Oge Emmanuel, Engr Funmi Waheed Adekojo.

Story by media team, office of Ondo State First Lady