I will work for Akeredolu’s re-election – Tayo Eniku

The CEO of ENIKS OMO GROUP, Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku has added his voice to the growing clamour for all and sundry to work for the re-election of Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Eniku made this statement yesterday in his office at Okitipupa while addressing his followers and admirers to put the issue of Okitipupa LG Chairmanship behind them and see it as “part of the journey of life” .

“I thank you all for your unrelenting support, prayers and solidarity….God knows that the commoners are the very reason we set out to restore back our LG lost glory, we fought a good race, but all is in the past now” Eniku said.

The highly successful politician declared that “he who is destined for power does not need to be too desperate for it” .

“The next chapter now is for us to re-double our work for the re-election of Akeredolu” he said.

“I have told my campaign Team that I am ready to support the re_election of Akeredolu with what I have because continuity will stabilize development in Ondo State”, Eniku said.

“Anytime, any day Akeredolu is a performer, let’s encourage him to do more”, he told his supporters.

Continuing, Eniku who is equally the chief promoter of ACHIEVERS COOPRATIVES UNION LIMITED said “I have set machinery in motion to appeal to all aggrieved Aspirants in this LG to key into the re-election of AKETI” .