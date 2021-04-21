Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has re-emphasised his continued loyalty to the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

Aiyedatiwa gave the assurance while playing host to his kinsmen under the auspices of ‘Egbe Omo Ilaje’ who paid a congratulatory visit in his office in Akure, the State capital, yesterday.

According to him, he had always been loyal to Governor Akeredolu even before he became Governor and the loyalty he exhibited during the relationship earned him the position of Deputy Governor he is occupying today.

“I want to assure you, the entire Ilaje nation that I have always been a loyal person everywhere I have worked. So it is something that will not be difficult for me as a Deputy Governor to remain loyal and supportive to my Governor. So I will not disappoint the Ilaje nation in that regard” , he said.

The Deputy Governor used the occasion to assure the Ilaje people that due attention would be paid to the oil-rich community in the scheme of things under the Akeredolu-led administration.

He stressed that, while efforts would be made on the infrastructural development of the area, arrangements was on top gear to expand the youth empowerment programmes of the government by capturing University graduates, holders of HND, NCE certificates and their equivalent across the State with a view to provide them necessary empowerment.

Speaking on the security challenges in the area, Aiyedatiwa said, while government would device necessary machinery to strengthen security in the State, parents should guide their wards to steam the tides of criminality.

He added that effort would be made to expand the presence of the Nigerian Police formations to boost the security architecture in the community.

Earlier in his address, the ‘Egbe Omo Ilaje’ National President, Prince Rapheal Irowaanu had solicited for government intervention in terms of infrastructure, empowerment and security in Ilaje community.

While congratulating the Governor and the Deputy Governor on their victory both at poll and the tribunal, Irowaanu charged Aiyedatiwa to be a good ambassador of Ilaje nation, to also be a loyal Deputy Governor and eschew act that could pitch him against the Governor.