..takes Igolo Abiam Widows’ initiative to Owerri Municipal LGA

In fulfilment of her promise not to take for granted, the chieftaincy title of Ada Owere 1, conferred on her by 45 autonomous communities that made up Owerri West, Owerri North, and Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State, the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, today, comforted widows in Owerri Municipal Council with Christmas gifts.

She carried out this gesture under Igolo Abiam Widows’Care initiative, an extension of Ondo Widow’s Care, which she initiated last year, where over 20,000 widows benefitted from COVID-19 palliatives across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the Owerri Municipal Council headquarters, Imo State, the Ondo State First Lady, reassured the people of her maiden constituency of her determination to touch lives of vulnerable groups and demonstrate the real responsibilities expected from Ada Owere 1.

She said: “I have a soft spot for women and girls, especially vulnerable women that include widows and those who don’t have help.

“During this Christmas, some of them may not have wherewithal to even buy one cup of rice, so I have to package something for them.

“The rice is there and all the condiments to cook it when they get back home, and there’s six yards of Ankara when they tie it they would know this is from Ada Owere 1.

“And this is just the beginning. I made that promise sometime this year, that this chieftaincy title given to me is an abasing honour and I don’t take it for granted, and that through my actions they will know that I’m truly Ada Owere 1”.

The Ondo First Lady, Igolo Abiam and Ada Emeabiam 11, who noted that her major area of interest is women and girls, enjoined the women to have unity of purpose to achieve gender parity in politics; while encouraging them to be actively involve in political activities by contesting elections into the legislative chambers.

She opined that technology is gender neutral, citing her BeMore girls who can now build solar panel and connect it to power their homes, the skill they acquired through the BeMore Empowered initiative summer Bootcamp where girls were being trained to become future female technology leaders.

Reacting to the gesture, the Chairman of Owerri Municipal Council, Chief Dr. Ambrose Nkwodimmah, described Her Excellency as a bundle of joy for them, as he attested to her philanthropic gesture towards her maiden home.

“I give thanks to God that we have such a sister that has risen to that level; every year she does this kind of thing in Owerri West, Owerri North, and Owerri Municipal Council.

“I thank her for having that thought about her people. Some of the things we are not able to do she has done them for us”, he said.

Some of the beneficiaries couldn’t hide their joy as they showered words of prayers on her.

The Chairperson of Ugoeze in Owerri Municipal Council, Mrs. Felicia Uche expressed excitement about the gesture, saying “I want to use this opportunity to thank Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and pray that God will bless and protect her; as she has done this today to give these women joy and happiness in their hearts, may joy and happiness never eluded her family”.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Francisca Obi, thanked her for celebrating the year 2021 Christmas with them with the gifts.

“We didn’t expect this, we are very grateful, may God continue to multiply her”; says Mrs. Caroline Ibegbuamu.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant on Media to Ondo State Governor

(Office of the First Lady)

Dec., 27th, 2021