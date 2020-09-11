A grassroots mobiliser and younger brother to the Director General, Technical Aid Corps (TAC), Anthony Osunyikanmi, has vowed to mobilise electorates in Ile-Oluji, the headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo local government to vote massively for the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in the October 20 gubernatorial election in the State.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Akure, the politician said he will not go against the wish of his elder brother who he said is committed to the 4+4 agenda of Governor Akeredolu.

Osunyikanmi affirmed his unflinching support to the political platform of the Director General of Technical Aid Corps, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi, to ensure victory for APC in the forthcoming election in the state.

He debunked the rumour that he’s working against the second term of Governor Akeredolu by allowing his Akure home to be used as political meeting point for ZLP members.

He noted that a member of the State House of Assembly approached him for an accommodation, which was granted free of charge in the past two years.

Osunyikanmi noted that when he got the news that the occupant is holding political meetings in the apartment, he put a call across to him warning against such meetings, saying his private property shouldn’t serve as political or business meetings arena.

He, went further that he never go against the wish of his elder brother, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi, who is working vigorously for the victory of the Governor’s 2nd term in office, adding that he has nothing to do with the Zenith Labour Party or any other political parties. “My unflinching support is for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu victory on October 20th”, he said.