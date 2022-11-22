I Want Bemore Girls to Translate Capacities to Wealth – Ondo First Lady

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and founder of BEMORE Empowered Girls’ Foundation, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has expressed plans to assist girls who have acquired the various life-enhancing competencies through the annual BEMORE Summer Boot Camp to translate the skills to wealth.

The governor’s wife made the disclosure on Tuesday during a meeting with the Founder & CEO of MicroGen Renewables, Mr Martyn Cowsill, at Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

In five editions, the all-female two-week boot camp which was established in 2017 by Mrs Akeredolu has trained about 2,000 girls from the various parts of the country.

According to the First Lady: “The BEMORE girls have convincingly demonstrated capacity in the various spheres of their training, particularly in the aspect of renewable energy.

“And having demonstrated capacity, the next level is to help them to earn a living with their capacities, create wealth and contribute meaningfully to the development of their various communities. The cliché: “When you train a woman, you train a nation” explains this need.”

The Microgen Renewables Group is a consortium of companies that promotes the renewable energy industry with a mission to acclererate the rate of new electrification of rural communities in Sub-Saharan Africa by widespread installation of micro hydropower mini-grids.

Mr Cowsill, through his company, is preparing a project which will install decentralised micro hydropower mini-grids in some of the remote, off-grid communities of rural Nigeria. He is also keen to develop female employment right across the supply chain by partnering with BEMORE and wavelength IPS for the project in Nigeria.

The meeting has in attendance the Technical Director of the BEMORE Empowered Girls’ Foundation, Mr Bassey Obeten.