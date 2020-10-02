Says “#4.3billion Discovered Fund was in a Dormant Current Account, No Interest paid”

Speaks to Ondo People On State-Owned Radio on why he deserve another Four Years

Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye

Friday 2nd October, 2020

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday, said he never could have treated his estranged Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, better than he did, stating that “he is just greedy and lacks contentment”.

Akeredolu said he paid his Deputy #13million monthly as running grant which makes Ajayi the highest paid Deputy Governor in Nigeria.

The Governor who spoke while responding to questions on the state-owned Radio Station, Alalaye FM, in Akure, the state capital, said Ajayi had a free hand to operate with unfettered access to all state properties and to his office, stating that two ministries was given to Ajayi to manage but the Deputy Governor was never contented.

“Agboola Ajayi is the highest paid deputy Governor in Nigeria as I speak. He earn more than the Deputy Governor of Lagos State. He earns over N13 million monthly as running grants for his office.

“Ajayi is just a greedy man that lacks contentment. I gave him a free hand to perform as a deputy governor. I gave him two ministries to run. He constructed roads. He built a number of schools. His wife also built a number of schools. The list is endless.

“Ajayi enjoyed more benefits than his predecessors as a deputy Governor but was only greedy. He had a free access to all state properties. He had a free access to me and all documents.

“He was even nick-named Arakunrin Kekere. So, a man that would betray you would betray you no matter how you treat him. I have left Ajayi to God and posterity to judge him” Akeredolu, said.

Shielding more light on the #4.3billion discovered in a secret account by the state government in Zenith Bank, Akeredolu said contrary to the affirmations of the opposition elements, the money was found in a dormant account without any interest paid to the state Government.

He however disclosed that he has petitioned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ask reasons why interest is not paid on the fund.

“The recovered N4.3 Billion naira was discovered in a Zenith Bank account. When the bank was asked to release the fund, they said the account was already dormant. The money was in a current account and not a fixed deposit account.

“So, the bank didn’t pay any interest on the money. But we are currently talking to the CBN about getting something out. The recovered money has been accounted for in the budget. It wasn’t stolen. It has been accounted for. Those saying the money was stolen are merely playing politics”, the Governor stated.

On why he should be reelected, Akeredolu said he is coming to complete the projects he has started to drive the State towards the path of industrialisation.

He disclosed that the Ondo-Linyin Industrial Hub at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the State is a joint ownership between the State Government and the Chinese Company.

“Today, by the grace of God, there are about 10 industries at the Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub. There is a textile industry, cassava to ethanol, production of MDF, HDF plant, production of ply-wood, truck assembly plant and others. These industries have employed over 4,000 people. We made it happen within four years.

“Business activities have increased in Ore. Farmers sell their cassava to the cassava to ethanol plant at a more higher price. There is still another industrial hub at Ore. There are about five companies that have gone there to start up businesses. Denki, a company that produces electric wires is currently at the Ore hub. I really mean business. I want to leave an Ondo State that will pay salary to her workers without relying on Federal Allocation. We can make it possible.”

On infrastructure development, Akeredolu said “my administration has constructed more roads than my predecessors in three and a half years. I stand to be corrected. Examples are; Ore flyover, dualization projects in Akure – the dualization of Oda road, Idanre to Ijoka road, Owo road and Ikare road among others.

“Today, Over 700 public primary schools have been renovated and reconstructed with perimeter fence and play ground equipment. I have built over 700 boreholes to provided water for those at the grassroots.

“My administration is working on five major dams in the state. We took a bank loan to construct the Owena Dam. It is only the reticulation that is left to be done. We have also repaired five dams. By the grace of God, water will soon be flowing in all taps across the state.

On Education, Akeredolu stated that his administration has successfully managed the three state-owned Universities without abandoning anyone.

“The Ondo State Government has three Universities. By the grace of God, we have successfully managed the three Universities with significant strides recorded at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH) which was abandoned by the Mimiko led-administration for 8 years.

” Equally, gaint strides have been recorded at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) where courses were not accredited with no equipment until we facilitated the accreditation of over 14 courses and established a teaching hospital in both Ondo and Akure.

“A 500-bed teaching hospitals in both Akure and Ondo are currently being constructed at UNIMED. The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has been ranked the best state University in Nigeria for three consecutive years in the World University Ranking” the Governor, stated.