I AM PROUD OF MY MOTHER – GOV AKEREDOLU

•Receives Ondo Assembly Members On Condolence Visit

•We Thank Your Mother For Giving You To Us-Speaker

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his late mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu (JP) left her own legacy before passing on to eternal glory.

The Governor said he is happy that he survived his mother, adding that with the worthy life she lived, she will be celebrated.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the Kopindogba residence of her mother in Ibadan, where he received members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, on condolence visit.

The Governor said: ”We are proud of our mother. She did well in her lifetime. When my father died, I was the only graduate. We are seven and we are all graduates today. She struggled for us. She has done well for us and we are happy. We will celebrate her. She has left her own legacy.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun described the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu as a reliable mother.

The Speaker noted that the lawmakers were in Ibadan to condole the Governor and thank God for the deceased for a life well spent.

“We are not here to mourn. We are here to thank God for a life well spent. We thank God for your life. We thank God for you. We thank your mother for giving you to us”, he added.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 16, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade