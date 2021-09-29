By Kunle Ikunyinminu



“Few days ago, I called a friend of mine in the U.S., discussing with him about investing in spare parts in Ikale Land and call it Ladipo Ikale Spare Parts Market. I told him about Port Ondo that Governor Akeredolu is working seriously on and how it will attract investors. He said he was interested. With this development, ibo boys will dominate the market. The portion of spare parts being sold in Lagos will be moved to Ikale. The place will become a concentrated area for other areas to come and buy, instead of going to Lagos. This place will develop. As a Member of the House of Representatives, I will push it with the help of my foreign partners.

Again, I want to concentrate seriously on the elderly people. We are tired of losing them to poverty, ill-health, unnecessary abduction, neglect, etc. They are custodians of our tradition and culture. That is why we must focus on them”

My take : This man has radical ideas to transform Okitipupa / Irele Federal Constituency. He is passionate about the welfare of the people, including the elderly. He has been doing great in this connection, even without occupying a political office now. With his track records, notably scholarship awards, provision of incentives to schools and colleges, provision of high standards of environmental hazard management, provision of portable water to towns and villages, special assistance to the poor and needy, and flag off of an orphanage, to mention but a few, I have

no doubt that he would do us proud if we give him our mandate to represent us at the House of Representives.

Indeed, a vote for Dr. Olumuyiwa Daramola, Founder and Sole Proprietor of Olumuyiwa Daramola Foundation (ODF) is a vote for posterity, advancement of the Ikale nation, and greatest dividends of our nascent democracy.

Why not try and bring this to the focus of the world?