Press Statement

How 10 Years Old N4.3b Secret Account Was Uncovered

The Ondo State Government wishes to put the records in respect of the above subject matter.

We recall that at inception of this administration, concerted efforts were made to take a comprehensive inventory of all assets and liabilities of Government which include liquidity status.

This exercise, modestly conducted without the usual noise, was aimed at avoiding sensationalization and needless acrimony. In this regard, all development partners of the Government, including Banks rendered highly commendable forms of assistance.

In his vigilance through discrete financial intelligence, the Hon Commissioner for Finance was able to stumble on the account in question and deposited fund promptly reported. Same has also reflected in the records of the State for proper accountability and transparency.

It should be noted that neither the Finance Commissioner nor the Accountant-General was in his present position as at when the said account was opened more than ten years ago.

The invitation of the Finance Commissioner by the House of Assembly and indeed, same extended to both the State Accountant-General and the Auditor-General are in line with Government’s desire to make as transparent as possible, the management of our commonwealth in Ondo State.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation