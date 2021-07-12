The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) has been commended by the Ondo State House of Assembly for its impactful activities and developmental projects.

The Chairman, House Committee on OSOPADEC, Hon Abayomi Akinrutan handed down the commendation on July the 7th, 2021 while leading members of the Committee on a visit to the Commission as part of its oversight function.

He further assured that efforts would be made to ensure that the Commission had access to more funds to enable it meet its mandate of making life better for the residents of the oil producing areas of the state.

In his welcome address, the Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Victor Koledoye appreciated the lawmakers for the visit, and seized the occasion to reel out various projects of the Commission and their varying levels of completion.

His list included the Aboto-Atijere road, the Aboto water works, the Ayeka/Irele Road, Building of 100 Housing Units, and construction of hostel facilities at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa.

Other programmes of the Commission which Dr. Koledoye mentioned included the proposed solar training for about 100 youths, provision of furniture to schools and youth and women empowerment through agriculture.

The Acting Head of the Commission, however regretted the dearth of fund for the completion of the numerous projects.

In his response, Hon. Abayomi Akinrutan appreciated the secretary, management and staff of the Commission for the warm reception given to the Committee, as well as the efficient organization of the Commission’s activities, adding that the Commission was working in line with its mandate of developing the oil producing areas.

Hon. Akinrutan encouraged the Commission to play more roles in the provision of quality health care for the people of the mandate areas so as to eliminate the activities of quacks.

Similarly, Hon. Success Torhukerhijo, Vice Chairman of the Committee, applauded the Commission and its management for helping to reduce unemployment and militancy in the mandate areas by positively engaging the youths through skill acquisition and empowerment programs.

The lawmakers identified the development of the Agricultural sector as a viable means through which the commission could empower the youths, women and retired public servants. This, according to them, would not only help in reducing hunger, but also eradicate poverty among the people.

Other members of the House Committee on the visit included: Hon. Olugbenga Omole, Hon. Gbegudu O. James, Hon. (Dr) Faleye Abiodun, Hon. Adefiranye A. Festus, Hon. (Mrs) Tomomewo S. Favour and Mr Urouna Raphael.

The Commission was represented by Dr. Koledoye Victor (Secretary), Barr. Ololajulo Bayo (Director, Administration & Supply), Mr Mafolabomi Wale (Director, Community Welfare), Mr Menukuro O. Frank (Director, Accounts), Barr. (Mrs) Pamela Olowoyo (Director, Legal Services), Mr Sola Orisamoluwa (Director, Business & Investment Development), Engr Eregha Allen .E (Director, Project Monitoring & Evaluation), Mr Ikuomola Vincent .A (Director, Budget, Planning, Research and Statistics) and Engr. Ogunsemore O. Stephen (Director, Project Planning & Designing).

Others also present were Mrs Adebimpe Ademibo-Aletile (Deputy Director, Supply), Mrs Araulene O. S (Director, ICT), Mr Ewata O. Godson (Assistant Director, Information & Protocol), Dr. Dabo Femi (Assistant Director, Account Department), Mrs Ogunkua Stella (Assistant Director, Information & Protocol), Mr Kareem M .A (Assistant Director, Project Planning & Designing), Mr Ademuwagun Sola (Union Chairman), among many others.