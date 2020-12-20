***Party of Choice for Nigerians, Progressive Partisans

The All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomes federal lawmakers of the House of Representatives who recently defected from some opposition political parties to the APC.

Recall that on Wednesday Hon. Aliyu Yako representing Kiru/Babeji Federal Constituency of Kano State and Hon. Danjuma Shiddi representing Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency of Taraba State decamped respectively from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC.

On Thursday, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency in Ondo State and Hon. Sam Onuigbo representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State announced at House plenary their respective defections from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and PDP to the APC.

Also recall that the recent meeting of South South APC leaders received two members of the Federal House of Representatives from Rivers State who defected to the party. They are: Hon. Chisom Dike and Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi (Eleme, Tai Oyigbo & Etche and Omuma Federal Constituencies respectively)

Evidently, the APC under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has been repositioned as the party of choice for Nigerians and progressive-minded partisans.

The mass defections to the APC is a signpost of the democratic and progressive environment the CECPC has created in the APC by accomodating all interests and ensuring peace, unity, fairness, equity, justice, inclusion and entrenching internal democracy.

While we are confident that the new entrants will contrubute their quota to the growth of the APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the CECPC assures that in line with the resolution of the last virtual Emergency APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, waivers will be granted to those who have joined, or want to join the APC.

Finally, we thank all stakeholders for their continued support as the APC CECPC achieves its renewed mandate to reposition the Party and a bring true peace and reconciliation across party ranks.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee

All Progressives Congress (APC)