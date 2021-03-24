Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of their departed colleague, late Honourable Akpoebi Lubi.

In a statement signed by Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Olugbenga Omole, the Honourable Members noted the invaluable contributions of Honourable Lubi to debates during the seventh Assembly.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David described late Honourable Lubi as a responsible, loyal, diligent, dedicated, seasoned and a worthy representative of his Ese Odo constituents whom he gave quality representation while they both served in the Seventh Assembly.

While saying no one can query God in His reigns in the affairs of men, Mr. Speaker prayed to God to grant him eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.

Honourable Akpoebi Lubi died in a fatal motor accident on Owena- Ondo road.

He represented Ese-odo State Constituency during the seventh Assembly.

Lubi later served as caretaker Chairman of Ese- Odo Local Government during his life time.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information Information, Youth and Sports Development.