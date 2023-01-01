Honourable Gbologe Hosts Youth Leaders Ahead of the General Election.

~charges them to braze up for the party’s victory in the forthcoming election.

~with cooperation and unity victory is sure. Youth stakeholders assures.

The Director General of the Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okitipupa Local Government, Honourable Olufunmi Alex Gbologe hosted the youth leaders across the thirteenth political wards and stakeholders in the youth wing of the party across Okitipupa Local Government.

Honorable Gbologe, charged the youth leaders to rise up to the tasks of their offices ahead of the general election which is fast approaching. He implored them to bring everyone in all the polling units in their political wards together in the interest of the party.

“We must bring our hands together in the interest of our great party, the All Progressives Congress that we can achieve a resounding victory in all the electable positions in across the Local Government”.

“As youth leaders and stakeholders, we have a lot to do. We have a big job before us. It is important we live up to the demands of the assignments before us as leaders”.

The former Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor, thanked the youth leaders for honouring his invitation. “I am highly delighted for honouring my invitation in the interest of the party’s success in the next election.

The youth leaders appreciated Honorable Gbologe for his support and always providing leadership at all times. They assured their unwavering support for the party’s victory at all levels.

“We want to appreciate Honourable Gbologe. He has always been a solid support for the youth. With the cooperation of all the stakeholders of the party, victory is sure for the party in the forthcoming election. We will sweep it all”.

The youth leaders thanked Honourable Gbologe for constantly providing the necessary leadership and moral support, most especially the beautiful atmosphere he created for the mobility of everyone present at the meeting.

©️ Eyitayo Oyepitan.