Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole has expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on the conferment of “Most Supportive First Lady” by Sun Newdpapers saying it is an award well deserved earned on the strength of her outstanding achievements.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement personally signed by Hon. Ohwovoriole and made available to newsmen.

Hon. Ohwovoriole who described Mrs. Akeredolu as a pacesetter and a progressive mind who is passionate not just about the development of Ondo State but also committed to building an empowered generation of girls and women through her various initiatives said Ondo State is indeed blessed to have her in office as the First Lady.

While also noting that the prestigious award is a product of a rigorous selection process, Hon. Ohwovoriole said it is an attestation of the good work done by Arabinrin Akeredolu to complement the efforts of her husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in office.

Signed

Mr. Joe Ola, Media Aide to Princess Omowumi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole. 19th October, 2021