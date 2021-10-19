The former Commissioner of Women affairs in Ondo State Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji has expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Engr. Ade Adetimehin for his re-election as APC Chairman in Ondo State

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement personally signed by Hon. Omowunmi and made available to newsmen.

The princess described Engr. Adetimehin as decent man, a cerebral academic and discipline diplomat.

“It is my hope and expectation and those of millions of the APC members in Ondo State that you will deployed your varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our Party”

I have no doubt that he will succeed this onerous assignment. I urge our party members to give all the support that he needs to perform in office.

Signed:

Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole.

October 17, 2021.