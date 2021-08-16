Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have expressed shock at the sudden death of Honourable Adedayo Omolafe, the Lawmaker representing Akure North and South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

In a release, the Lawmakers described Late Honourable Omolafe as an astute politician who wield a great influence among his people and political associates.

” His philanthropy was unrivalled amongst the political elites and his followers,little wonder his popularity soared so high among the political class”

“Although death is an inevitable end to all mortal being, the demise of Honourable Adedayo Omolafe (a.k.a Expensive) is a collosal loss to Akure,Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole”.

“The death of Honourable Omolafe is Quite a sad, rude, shocking and devastating news to us”

As a grassroots politician, late Adedayo Omolafe during his lifetime served as Akure South Local Government Chairman, Chairman Ondo State Development and Property Corporation, before he was elected as the Federal Law Maker representing Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency.

While noting that Honourable Omolafe would be sorely missed by his people whom he served diligently and honestly, the Lawmakers sympathized with the immediate family, his political associates, Ondo State Government and the Federal Republic of Nigeria most especially our colleagues in the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akure North And Akure South state constituencies.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss”.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development.

August 16,2021.