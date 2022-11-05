Healthy lifestyle, Core of Cancer Fight – Mrs Akeredolu

• We share Your Vision to strengthen Cancer Advocacy – Lagos First Lady

• Curves Int’l, BRECAN Hold 2nd Lagos Women Fitness Fair

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has identified healthy lifestyle as a critical factor in the fight against breast cancer.

The Governor’s Wife, represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, gave the tip on Saturday at the Lagos Women Fitness Fair 2022, held at BICS Garden & Boat Club, Lekki, Lagos State.

According to Mrs Akeredolu: “Healthy lifestyle is at the core of fighting cancer diseases. Studies have shown that sedentary lifestyle is a major risk factor for most cancer types. Yet due to lack of awareness, busy schedules and poor motivation, many women are yet to adopt an exercise embedded lifestyle.”

The First Lady who expressed satisfaction with Curves International for bridging the gap and creating space for women to enjoy routine workouts, said BRECAN, in the last 25 years, has worked tirelessly to reduce the burden of breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria.

“For 25 years, BRECAN has been working tirelessly to reduce the burden of breast cancer and, more recently, cervical cancer in Nigeria. As much as we create awareness to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage early detection, we also support patients across the 6 States of our operation. Through many campaigns we educate people, women especially, on the need to stay physically active through good exercise routines.

“Through a crowd funding initiative where well-meaning individuals donate specific sum of money periodically, we are able to provide financial support to some breast cancer patients. Leveraging on our network of survivors, Team Survivors Nigeria, we also provide psychosocial support to breast cancer patients and their families.” Mrs Akeredolu said.

Earlier, Wife of the Governor of Lagos, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by

the Wife of the Lagos State Commissioner for budget and economic planning, Mrs Edith Egube, commended Curves International and Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria for initiating and sustaining the Lagos Women Fitness, noting that she shares the vision to strengthen advocacy on cancer and other diseases.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Let me commend Curves International and Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), founded by my amiable sister, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, as well as other partners for initiating and sustaining the Lagos Women Fitness Fair and the “Jog4Life” project to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“We share in your vision and passion to strengthen advocacy on Cancer and other diseases, with the principal objective of building and sustaining a healthy populace.

It is for this reason that I am delighted to travel along this path with the organizers of the Lagos Women’s Fitness Fair to scale up advocacy on cancer.”

Dr Sanwo-Olu who stressed the need for women to prioritize their health by adopting healthy lifestyles of regular exercise, said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attaches significant importance to the health of the people.

In her words: “Our people must understand and appreciate the fact that we must all make our health a priority by adopting healthy lifestyles of regular exercise, consuming more fruits and vegetables, reducing salt and sugar intake, and maintaining healthy body weight, among others.

“On the part of the Lagos State Government, let me assure you all that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attaches significant importance to the health of the people. The second pillar of the development agenda for a greater Lagos being implemented speaks to Health and Environment, and no effort would be spared to rev up the sector for improved health services to the people. ”

Meanwhile, the National President of BRECAN, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo, expressed delight in the fact that Lagos Women Fitness Fair is holding its second edition, which, according to her, signifies steady progress.

Taiwo, who thanked Curves International for being a progressive partner and other relevant stakeholders within the cancer-fighting space for their support towards the successful 25th founding anniversary of BRECAN, said: “We look forward to more collaborations, even outside Lagos; we want more on partnership on breast and cervical cancer.”

In his own reaction, Country Director, Curves in Nigeria, Mr. Emma Esinnah, described the partnership between Curves International and BRECAN as one that has yeilded great results and contributed significantly to increased awareness on breast cancer among women.

The programme which featured trends in fitness, exercise demos, diet plans, fitness apparels, healthy food and drinks, among others, had in attendance the US Consul-General to Nigeria, William B. Stevens, Deputy Consul-General of South Africa in Nigeria, Ms Busisiwe Dlamini, members of BRECAN and Curves International.

Story by Debo Akinbami