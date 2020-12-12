Salutation…

Like every other day, I woke up to a new day. It was a Teusday, 3rd of April, 1997. I was set to commence my daily routine; wash up, make breakfast, get the kids ready for school and zoom off to work. That was what I had in mind, I never thought that day will be different. Unfortunately it was. That day marked the beginning of a life I never knew. The beginning of a life that will define the rest of my life.

I woke up, went to the bathroom and then I realized that something is different… my body is different. There is a tiny little lump on my left breast. At that time, I knew there was something called breast cancer, but I never knew it could affect someone like me. So I shoved it off, I thought; “it’s just my mind, it can’t be breast cancer”. The reason I shoved it off wasn’t because I felt I was immune to breast cancer, I shoved it off because I was dead scared of what could happen to me if I had breast cancer. All the story I had heard about the disease was a story of death, I never knew or heard of anyone who survived it; they all died.

In my mind I wondered, “If I have breast cancer, I am going to die. Who will take care of my kids?” My kids were very little at this time and I was worried about them. Questions started rushing through my mind; will my husband get married to another woman? How will my children be treated in their father’s house? Then I thought to myself; I can’t have breast cancer. I took it off my mind. Little did I know that the decision to take it off my mind was a decision to sign my death warrant. With breast cancer, doing nothing is doing something. And what’s that thing you are doing, you are saying I am ready to die. Believing then that breast cancer will result to my early death, which I don’t want, I decided to be in denial.

Thankfully, or what I will call a beautiful coincidence. Just at that moment, after making the decision to be in denial, I stumble on a programme that was being aired on TV. It was a programme about breast cancer and how the speaker survived the disease. This was the point I realized that breast cancer is not a death sentence. I realized that one can survive breast cancer if it is detected and treated early. But who could blame me; I am just a woman who want to watch her kids grow and enjoy a good life with every one of them. I did not want to die.

Now the question is; what if I didn’t hear of that woman’s survival story? What if that woman decided to keep mute like hundreds of women did? Women who survived breast cancer but are ashamed to talk about it because they felt people will see them differently. What will my life be right now? I will probably not be standing on this podium today, I will most likely be dead. That TV programme saved my life. Immediately after watching the TV programme, I went to the hospital to seek help and I was diagnosed of breast cancer.

Now it has been confirmed, I have breast cancer! It is time for me to make treatment related decisions. One treatment option was to get the lump removed through a surgical process. This gives a higher possibility of a relapse since cancer cell might have spread to other parts of the infected breast. The other option was the complete removal of the breast, a procedure that is called mastectomy. Of course, the first consideration was my husband, what will he think, how is he going to see me now? The truth is, you have to make life defining decisions by yourself and for yourself. So I took my life in my hands and I told the doctor, I want this breast completely removed. My life is more important than my breast. Thankfully, I have a loving husband; he supported throughout the treatment process.

What matter wasn’t that decision I made to get myself treated, because by doing so I have only saved one life. What really mattered was coming out of that state of self-pity and shame, standing tall to be a light in a very dark tunnel. A tunnel full of thousands of women, suffering, scared to death upon discovery of a lump in their breast or upon the diagnosis of breast cancer. I decided to stand up; I decided not to take a seat in the gathering of women who have decided to keep mute about their survival story. I am going to speak out and let everyone know that breast cancer is not a death sentence. I am not going to keep quiet, I have never been known to keep quiet in the face of error and that attitude of mine wasn’t about to change because of breast cancer. I am going to speak-up, I will make it known everywhere to all women that they can survive breast cancer if they seek medical help early.

This single story has been my story for the past 23 years and has saved thousands of lives. Like many others, I was confronted with some challenges when I started. When people hear I am a campaigner against breast cancer, they taught they could get infected if they got close to me. People started avoiding me. The few that stayed with me stayed because of our friendship. Others thought it wasn’t wise for me to go around telling people I had breast cancer and I am a survivor. They taught the stigma will be too much for me to bear. But they didn’t know that I am a beast of burden… and I never quit! so should you! Take life by the horn. People will tell you not to do it. “That idea is not popular, keep quiet”. No! Don’t listen to them, they are dream killers. Turn deaf hears to them and become a trailblazer, that torchbearer. You will be celebrated for it because you will be creating an endless opportunity for thousands, if not millions of people who will be walking through that challenge you are solving; that issue you are working tireless to bring to fore. So never quit, never let them talk you down. Never let them keep your mouth shut. You have it, so speak it. I didn’t listen, I kept on talking.

We started Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria – BRECAN – in 1997, we started educating people on breast cancer, we were just few, you can see the pictures. Very few. But do not despise the days of little beginnings, rather encourage yourself and push on. We pushed on, we started organising seminars, street rallies. We call our street rally Jog 4 life.

When we started the jog 4 life we were barely 20. Now we have hundreds of people jogging in 5 states, including Imo, yearly. Do not despise the days of little beginnings; do not kill your dream because of the reception – the poor reception you get at the beginning. Many who have made a great impact in this world did not get the best reception at the beginning, don’t expect yours to be different. I can tell you the story of Oprah Winfrey and how she was sacked from her job because they thought she wasn’t good enough for TV, I can tell you about Katherine Johnson, a black woman that made orbital exploration easier for NASA. The list goes on. These people were never seen as people who could make the change; they did nevertheless. They gave a deaf ear to people who will discourage them. They didn’t wait for people to encourage them, they got it from within. BRECAN continued and then the campaign became popular; people started identifying with the cause and now we have a lot of people on board.

By making the decision to speak up, I have been able to achieve more than I did set out to achieve. I have been given the opportunity to speak at gatherings I never imagined I will speak, I have met with people I never thought I could meet. This cause has giving me the opportunity to meet Hilary Clinton. It earned me an award from Harvard. I was recognized at Heidelberg, one of the best university in Germany. I also discovered my writing skills in the process. All because I decided not to keep mute. All because I decided to take the unpopular path, All because I damned the consequences of speaking up as a breast cancer survivor. I want to tell you today, damn the consequences and speak up!

