By Emmanuel Ajibulu

To the glory of God Almighty, January 3, is one auspicious day when Bola Olagbegi appears to be everyone’s attention. It is indeed a day when friends, political associates, employees, family members, loved ones, proteges will leave no stone unturned to make him feel special, deservedly so.

Olagbegi is a seasoned administrator, a media consultant, though working mostly from the background but with excellent achievements and results. He is always very calm, affable, reliable, dependable and he is a bridge builder.

He is definitely living life to the fullest by the special grace of God. In our several encounters, he has not disappointed me as a trusted and dependable friend. I doff my hat for his humility, perceptiveness, adroitness and sagacity.

Give it to this thorough bred politician, well exposed, cerebral, astute and academically sound personality who began his sojourn from the lowest cadre and now climbing to a higher position.

Through dint of hardwork, this man of many parts has and continues to attain many milestones over the years both in private personal life and in the various sound investment decisions he has made.

Some say it is a divine reward for his legendary kindness and humility. Be that as it may, he is undeniably loved and highly esteemed by people across all strata of society. Impressively, his love for his family too is well known and has had many wishing he was their own biological father.

The Ondo born Olagbegi is not only detribalized in the true sense of it but believes in the Nigerian enterprise and strives within acceptable codes to uphold the sacredness of the country’s values.

His visions are ennobled by his belief that the progress of society is predicated on qualitative leadership that aspires to enthrone enduring change through quantum developmental leaps.

May the love you have shown to others return to you multiplied. May this birthday also mark the beginning of a year filled with happy, sweet, awesome memories, and shining dreams. May you live to celebrate more beautiful years on earth, and I equally wish you a life of fruitfulness and purpose. Congratulations to an integrity and moral icon.

Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infoprenuer, publisher of veracitydesk.com.ng, writer, communication consultant and social media influencer.