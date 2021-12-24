The story of Dr. Franklyn Akinyosoye, CEO of Mecer Consulting Limited is the story of courage and resilience. His enviable impacts and indelible reputation as manager of human, material and financial resources truly showed that business, leadership and recruitment consulting have come of age with such man of high integrity, vision and purpose.

His steady progress did not just start today, those of us who knew him from his pre and post University days would not easily forget the huge leadership qualities inherent in him.

Today, December 23, 2021, this quintessential icon is 52 years old. He is incontrovertibly a champion of the business world and has deeply shown us how to live everyday like champions, through his deep desire to see his dreams and visions come alive, no matter the challenge.

Dr. Franklyn is exceptional in corporate training, staff recruitment and project management; he is a passionate speaker, inspirational teacher, a motivator, mentor, coach and a counselor with many laurels to his credit. He speaks and train virtually every week. He speaks for and to diverse groups from individuals, corporate entities, churches, ministries, NGOs, full gospel groups, youth associations, societies, rotary clubs, JCIs etc.

The Ondo born bussiness consultant strongly believes in the principles of work-life balance and he is equally a true family man who doesn’t joke with his supportive and highly industrious wife, Dorah as well as his amazing and brilliant children.

He has been training and speaking to groups and corporate entities since 2000. He has trained and spoken to over 40,000 individuals directly in the last 20 years.

Dr Franklyn method of delivery is unique; his story telling ability is second to none. Those who have heard him speak cannot just disconnect, his passionate and technique of connecting with people go a long way to making desired impact. He is a member of Toastmasters International. He is a straight from the heart, high energy, passionate and result oriented speaker. And his impartation and delivery is professional.

His message and delivery techniques inspires, motivates and engages all audiences helping them step into greatness or improve performance. He is involved with the mentoring of over fifty youths in Abuja and its environs, using football, weekly speaking and training as a veritable tool.

Being 52 is another opportunity for a fresh start for Dr Franklyn; a time for looking back with gratitude at the blessings of another year. It is also a time to look forward with renewed hope for bigger blessings. May he find true bliss as he faces his next milestones.

Without doubts, he truly remains the embodiment of Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit. His focus, endurance and commitment to a prosperous Nigeria and indeed Africa have marked him out for greater glory.

Congratulations, Dr Frank even as I wish you more trailblazing years ahead in prosperity, sound health and long life with abiding accomplishments and fulfillment.

Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infoprenuer, publisher of veracitydesk.com.ng, writer, communication consultant and social media influencer.