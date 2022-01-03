Today, through the special grace of God Almighty, Dr Dakuku Peterside, clocks 51. This unique day may be marked low-key. Not that there are no reasons to roll out the drums, trumpets and call a feast to celebrate his birthday but he would rather quietly give thanks to his creator for His mercies over the years and the privilege to serve the people in various capacities.

This distinguished trailblazer was born on December 31, 1970. Those who have followed Dr. Dakuku Peterside’s track record know him to be a leader right from his school days until he was appointed Senior Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Youth and Student Affairs at the beginning of this republic know he obviously has a date with destiny.

From the modest beginning of becoming a student leader to serving as Executive Director, Development and Leadership Institute, DLI, Commissioner of Works, Rivers State, Local Government chairman, member of Board, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization CBAAC a federal government arts and research establishment to being an elected member, House of Representatives and as Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Reources Downstream; nominated as APC governorship candidate for 2015 elections in Rivers state and subsequently appointed Director-General, NIMASA among others, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has shown invaluable and inestimable capacity to deliver beyond target for the good of humanity.

Indeed, Dr. Peterside has become legendary for showing limitless benevolence to the downtrodden, associates, colleagues and practical display of immense love and compassion to everyone that has crossed his path in life irrespective of their background or status.

His early years in politics to date, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has remained focused and unwavering in his determination to provide service to ordinary Nigerians as a politician whether in the Nigerian lower legislative chamber where he earned a reputation as a progressive and broad minded legislator whose views were always respected or in his former position as D-G, NIMASA where he brings in words and actions, integrity, reforms, panache, compassion and intellectual as well as ingenious dimension to bear in tackling tough issues of the very sensitive agency in the maritime sector which is the soul of Nigeria’s economy.

As Dr. Dakuku Peterside turns 51, it is a perfect opportunity for him to sense the feeling of being alive in the depths of his heart and promise himself to continue to do great things and aim even higher.

Happy Birthday to a visioner, a courageous leader and administrator “per excellence”, a tireless giver to the vulnerable segments of the society, an epitome of humility. There is nothing as fulfilling as being a witness to the astonishing activities of a remarkable trailblazer like you. CONGRATULATIONS



Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infoprenuer, publisher of veracitydesk.com.ng, writer, communication consultant and social media influencer. emmanuelajibulu@gmail.com