A non governmental organization known as the Stop Violence against Women in Politics (Stop-VAWIP) campaign has called on the Ondo state House of Assembly to as a matter of urgency expedite the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill of Ondo State 2020 into law.

The Programme Manager, Stop-VAWIP in Ondo state, Mrs Oluwatobi Olaifa while speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo state on Wednesday said the group was committed at ensuring the prohibition of any form of violence against people in the society.

Olaifa explained that the bill when passed by the lawmakers and assented to by the governor would help at reducing gender based violence in Ondo state.

According to her, ” However, we want to call on the Ondo State House of Assembly to expedite action to pass the bill into law.

” As we await the passage of the VAPP bill of Ondo State, we wish to reiterate here that the provision of this bill frowns against all forms of gender-based violence, harmful traditional practices, discrimination against persons, and it provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders; and other related matters. Furthermore, the bill aims to protect citizens from all forms of violence and harmful practices that endanger the lives and properties of citizens. It also upholds the dignity and rights of men and women equally. “

She called on stakeholders to join the group in its quest at ensuring justice and the fundamental human rights of the residents.

“It is at the juncture that we urge every individual, NGO, CBOS, the legislature, judiciary, and the executive not to disperse or hinder the pursuit of justice and the advocacy for the fundamental rights of citizens or kick against measures that have the sole goal of protecting men and women from acts of violence and other harmful practices.

” The VAPP bill which is a mirror of the VAPP Act at the National level defines evil as evil and evildoers as evildoers. It proscribes necessary punishment for violators or usurpers of human rights and the safety of all persons, without bias. It is thus necessary for the good people of Ondo State to be their brother’s keeper by reporting all forms of violence through our Toll-free line 080-0000-7777 , ” she added.