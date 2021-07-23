In its bid to address the challenges facing the security sector in the country, a non-political group, the Ikale Security Observer (ISO) is holding her 3rd Global Virtual Meeting on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Ikale Security Observer, Prof. (Dr.) Salewa Olafioye, this virtual global meeting on zoom technology, with the theme ”Ikale security challenges and the way forward,” will deliberate on the state of the nation’s security in the light of the current challenges in Ikale land.

This edition of the Ikale Security Observer meeting, will be declared open by the Abodi of Ikale Land, His Royal Majestic Imperial, Oba George Faduyile. The meeting will feature distinguished speakers from around the globe, including the Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, Hon. Igbekele Akinrinwa and Chairman, Irele Local Government, Hon. Olusegun Ajimotokin.

The statement disclosed that the meeting is expected to bring together specialists, professionals and sons and daughters of Ikale land from every part of the globe to address ‘’contemporary matters of common interest” in all fields of security.

The meeting ID is 86868700434 and with 271643 as passcode. Time: 5.00pm

Call in number in Nigeria Zoom line: 07034747764. Call in number: O8061992999

Professor Olafioye who is also the Aare of Ikale Land and Chairman, Better Nigeria Inc, stressed that, “Ikale Security Observer expects to use this meeting to further draw attention to contemporary security challenges confronting our nation, and proffer solutions to them. We also intend to chart a new course that will ensure that we are leveraging on our various capacities and resources.”

Earlier in an interview, the Coordinator, Ikale Security Observer Europe, Mr. Femi Ayetiran said the security meeting is to afford all Ikale indigenes to discuss how to ensure the safety of the people and properties.

He said, “the security meeting is to afford all Ikale indigenes to discuss how to ensure the safety of the people and properties with emphasis on sensitizing our people and increasing their awareness on how best to keep themselves and the environment safe.”

Also, the Public Relations Officer, Ikale Security Observer and current President, Irele Progressive Union in USA, Mrs. Stalls Alabi stated that securing lives and properties is the responsibility of all citizens.

“To secure lives and properties in Ikale land and in our nation is our collective responsibility,” she said.

Meanwhile, the President of Ikale World Congress, who is the Coordinator General of the Ikale Security Observer, Chief Dayo Aiyebo pointed that Ikale sons and daughters in Diaspora are ready to collaborate towards the progress, unity and sustainability of Ikale heritage.

Also, an Executive member of Ikale Security Observer, Prince Aladesanmi Agagu from Maryland USA in a chat disclosed that ISO will collaborate with Nigeria Police and other security agencies to secure Ikale land.

Prince Agagu said, “It is our obligation as people to protect our daughters, mothers, elders and youths through deliberate collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, including the use of all available technology. “