A group, under the aegis of Coalition for Non-indigenes for AKETI Season 2, has expressed concern on how the state could get a model of the current wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu to occupy the seat of the First Lady comes 2024.

They prayed for another Betty in Alagbaka having rated her as the most outstanding First Lady in Ondo State, with the level of support she gives the governor and her contributions to the development of the State through the various life changing programmes she initiated, like the BEMORE EMPOWERED INITIATIVE FOR GIRLS NAIJA, and BRECAN that has been rendering help to cancer patients, among others.

The leader of the group, Mr Austin Alaba Medayedun who visited Her Excellency at the Presidential logde of the government House this evening to make known their desire, noted that the Akeredolu-led administration gave the Non-indigenes in Ondo State an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive without hinderances from any quarters.

“We now felt that the only way we can compensate His Excellency is by re-electing him and we did that. Then, the election has come and gone and we begin to look inward, who is the pillar behind Arakunrin? It is Arabinrin.

“She has given a new face to the office of the First Lady in Ondo State. She’s not the type that takes money to Dubai, UK to buy Gold. So, we are worried looking beyond Arabinrin in Alagbaka and who will wear the shoe in 2024, because she’s filling the gap for the poor. God kindly give us another Betty in Alagbaka in 2024”. He averred.

Responding, the Ondo First Lady appreciated their support at re-electing the governor in 2020, saying their efforts yielded good results.

She aknowlegded their recognition of her contributions to the development of the state, saying, “I’m hoping that I have set a pace that anyone coming after me would emulate or step into my shoe; people couldn’t have it less rather they will even ask for more”.

Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, in reciprocating their gesture presented to them, copies of her quarterly Magazine, ‘Keeping up with Arabinrin’.

She explained that being a daughter of a headmaster, she learned to document activities for future purposes from her father, saying that’s the only way to pass records of good deeds from one generation to another, hence, the reason for the publication.

Mary Agidi (Special Assistant, Media)

May 26th, 2021.