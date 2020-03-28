Greencommodix Begins Sale of Food Items On Credit

In an effort to ensure that the people of Ondo State stay at home and stay alive due to the outbreak of coronavirus, an Akure based startup and an inclusive commodity marketplace, GreenCommodix has begin the sale of affordable foods and essential household items to the people of the state on credit.

The company has also embarked on neighborhood and door-steps delivery services of affordable

essential commodities like foods, water, drugs, cooking gas, fuel amongst others with the use of its

motorized mobile stores.

The motor vans have been moving into the streets and estates across Akure and its environs to deliver essential items to the people so that they can maintain social distancing in compliance with the government”s detective.

It is instructive that Greencommodix still sell and deliver affordable and quality essential items to its numerous customers at a price that is 30% cheaper than the price in local markets. Moreso, the company has been selling food times and other essential communities worth N50,000 to customers on credit. In addition, Greencommodix also

offer its customers convenient and flexible payment plans.

Greencommodix which was established in December 2019 is a one-stop shop in Akure, the capital of Ondo for all kinds of essential commodities where customers can buy now and pay later. The company is making frantic efforts is to replicate in Nigeria the credit culture of western countries where the people over there are given easily access to credits.

The company’s management noted with regret that thousands of people died untimely every year in Nigeria because they could simply not afford to buy their drugs, foods, farm inputs or other needed essential commodities on time. The company further blamed some of the avoidable deaths in Nigerian society on non payment of pensions ,salaries as well as inability to generate daily income by traders and artisans.

Greencommodix is a company that is out to fill the gap between the production of farmers by preventing post-harvest loss every year and also ensuring a balance between farmers production and consumption by the populace. The company is also in operation to guarantee a better urban life and rural prosperity for the small holder farmers.

Aside offering credit facilities to customers, other benefits to the customers of GreenCommodix include free internet access with internet hotspot, periodic access to newsletter on food safety and health tips as well as loyalty program points and cash-back system reward on every purchase.

Also, GreenCommodix offers farmers and food processors benefits that include access to consistent market and viable produce distribution network, access to cost-effective storage facilities and techniques and increase in production and profitability. Other benefits are easy access to credits, inputs and sustainable agricultural trainings and periodic access to vital agronomic information.

Instead of taking advantage of panic buying due to the outbreak of coronaviurus to hike prices, GreenCommodix has been selling to its numerous customers at the same affordable rates. In addition, the company has engaged in sensitization of their esteemed customers and also giving gloves and face masks to them free of charge being part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CRS).

Greencommodix is located at No 1, Oluwatuyi Quarters, beside Total Filling Station, along Ijoka road in Akure. Customers that are in need of home delivery options can also place their orders by calling any of the hotlines : 07007773663 or 09059311119.