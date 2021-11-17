•Gov Akeredolu Elated, Assures Airline Of Govt Support

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has expressed delight over the decision of the management of the Green Africa Airline to expand its operations to Akure-Abuja and Akure-Owerri routes.

Governor Akeredolu, who received the management of the Airline led by the founder, Babawande Afolabi, in his office on Tuesday, said his administration will continue to work with the Airline for continuous service delivery to the people.

Babawande led other members of the Airline management to the Governor’s Office to inform the state government of the readiness of the Airline to commence Akure-Abuja and Akure-Owerri routes.

He said: ”We are pleased to inform you that since we have been flying to Akure, the patronage has been encouraging. I am also pleased to inform you that we are expanding our presence. From next week, we are commencing Akure to Abuja. We also want to connect Akure to the East. We are also starting Akure to Owerri from 23rd of this month.”

Babawande said the Airline will fly Akure-Abuja route four times in a week, while Akure-Owerri route will be three times in a week.

He stressed that the goal of the Airline is to fly Akure-Abuja route daily, adding that Green Africa is determined to build a good legacy in Africa.

The Airline founder also disclosed that his organization is ready to partner with the Sunshine state to train talents.

“We want a level of partnership to train people from this region. Pilots, engineers, ground services, finance, airport managers, cabin crew, we want to really work with Ondo state to train talents,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu, who charged the Airline to maintain its standard and keep to proper scheduling of flights, described the decision to expand their route to Abuja and Owerri as a welcome development.

“No doubt, when you decided to have Akure as part of your routes, it was something of joy to us here in Akure. I have traveled with you a number of times. Your plane is neat and I hope you will keep that standard.

“A lot of time you are always on time. It is very important you carve a niche for yourself. Proper scheduling of the flight will be appreciated. I was elated when I heard about your expansion to fly from Akure to Abuja and Akure to Owerri,” Gov Akeredolu said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 16, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael