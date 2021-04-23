By Debo Akinbami

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has resounded the need for governments to make investing in quality healthcare a priority.

Mrs. Akeredolu said this while interacting with journalists, today, at the official inauguration of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Center and Specialist Hospital (MRCC), Olubosi Close, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

She said, “The establishment of this institution would not only plug the drought of quality health facilities in the country, but will also go a long way in reducing medical tourism, the huge foreign exchange the country expends on medical tourism and also the accompanying psychological trauma in traveling to a foreign land for treatment.

“This must be a challenge for governments to invest in heath facilities and provide quality health care for the citizenry, given the huge deficit of this kind of facility in the country. If an individual could achieve this inspite of daunting challenges, there is no excuse for not doing likewise or more by our governments. I believe that it is doable if we put our minds to it, so that medical tourism could be reduced significantly.”

The First Lady who described the CEO of

Marcelle Ruth Cancer Center and Specialist Hospital, Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsin and her husband, Mr. Bolaji Odunsin, as a couple of excellence, said the health institution is an amazing accomplishment by any standard and should be lauded more for capacity building that is very much needed in this country.

The hospital, first of it kind in Nigeria, and West Africa, is set up as a “one-stop” center for comprehensive treatment of cancer.

Also in attendance were Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Christopher Okeke, Ambassador of Nigeria to Brazil, First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, wife of former Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, among other dignitaries.