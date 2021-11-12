Press Statement

This is to announce to the general public, especially stakeholders in the forestry sector that the ban placed on activities in the State Forest Reserves has been lifted with effect from Monday, November 15, 2021.

It will be recalled that the State Executive Council, as part of its conclusions at its meeting on the 31st of August, 2021, placed a ban on all activities in the forests including logging and flitching.

The measure was aimed at bringing sanity to the sector even as it was meant to engender enhanced revenue generation for the State.

Ten weeks since the ban, Government’s internal and administrative measures emplaced were carefully monitored with a view to charting a more enduring path towards the effective utilisation of the State’s vast forest resources for the general good.

These mechanisms and measures are undoubtedly, effective enough to drive Government’s vision for the sector. The review of the ban and subsequent approval by Mr Governor to lift same, therefore, comes on the heels of an appreciable level of compliance on the part of those saddled with responsibilities during the ban. So far, the measures have yielded some commendable results.

All permit holders as well as other legitimate stakeholders are hereby enjoined to commence their activities ONLY from the approved date, Monday 15th November, 2021. State Forest Officers are equally, further mandated to ensure strict adherence to approved guidelines in the discharge of their duties for enhanced productivity.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Hon.Commissioner

Ministry of Information and Orientation

Ondo State

November 12, 2021.